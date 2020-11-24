Goldsoundz 11-24-20
Pictured: Lomelda (source)
Enjoy, Divino Niño – Under the Winking Coconut Tree
A.G. Cook – Beetlebum
Shimmertraps – Atrium
Cities Aviv – If I Could Hold Your Soul
800 Cherries – painty paint pots
Lomelda – Hannah Sun
Bubble Tea and Cigarettes – Go Downstairs to the Blue Moon, Buy Some Fried Chicken
Sports Coach – Air Dogs
Boys Age – The Key of Happiness
BOYO – Feel
Laser Background – Cerulean 20%
Adrianne Lenker – anything
Astrel K – You Could If You Can
Color Filter – Let Me Sleep
John Maus – Castles in the Grave (2010)
Bedchamber – Ride
OTTO – Guess My Crush