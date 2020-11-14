Friday Night Fish Fry 13Nov2020

Friday, November 13, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Joe Louis Walker – I Won’t Do That
  • —–
  • Super Super Blues Band – Red Rooster
  • Buddy Guy – She’s Nineteen Years Old
  • Magic Slim – Texas Flood
  • —–
  • Willie Dixon – Spoonful
  • Jimmy Dawkins – Highway Man Blues
  • Jeff Healey – See The Light
  • —–
  • Blind Wille McTell – Dying Crapshooters Blues
  • Furry Lewis – When My Baby Left Me
  • Robert Johnson – I Believe I’ll Dust My Broom
  • Shemekia Copeland – Walk Until I Ride
  • —–
  • Little G Weevil and the Cazanovas – Roll and Boogie
  • Albert White – Stranded in St. Louis
  • Delta Moon – You Don’t Have to Go
  • Tinsley Ellis – Leavin’ Here
  • —–
  • Bill Sheffield – Three Man Band
  • Francine Reed – Good Lovin Woman
  • Mandi Strachota – These Shoes
  • —–
  • Johnny Winter – Rolling and Tumbling
  • Derek and the Dominos – Have You Ever Loved a Woman
  • Ben Harper and Bob Musselwhite – Bad Habits
  • —–
  • Cristone Kingfish Ingram – I Put a Spell on You
  • Albert Collins – I Ain’t Drunk
  • Dirtwire – Rain Gonna Fall
  • —–
  • Koko Taylor – Wang Dang Doodle