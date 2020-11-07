Friday Night Fish Fry 06Nov220
- Hector Anchondo – Tall Glass of Whiskey
- Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Things That I Used to Do
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Scratch My Back
- Magic Slim – Cold Hearted Woman
- Fred McDowell – You Gotta Move
- Son House – Levee Camp Blues
- Bukka White – Shake Em On Down
- Gary Clark Jr. – Grinder
- Kirk Fletcher – Struggle For Grace
- Marcus King – The Well
- Elmo Williams and Hezekiah Earley – Blue Jumped the Rabbit
- Jeff Healey – Hoochie Coochie Man
- R.L. Burnside – Someday Baby
- Georgia Healers – Automatic
- Fatback Deluxe – Mercy
- Breeze Kings – Coolin’ Out
- Beverly Guitar Watkins – Red Mama Blues
- Eddie Tigner – Going Down Slow
- Diane Durret – Blue Water
- Big Mama Thornton – Ball and Chain
- Otis Rush – Hold That Train
- Freddie King – I’m Tore Down
- Albert King – Laundromat Blues
- Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe
- Shirley Johnson – You’re Reckless