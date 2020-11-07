Friday Night Fish Fry 06Nov220

Friday, November 6, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Hector Anchondo – Tall Glass of Whiskey
  • —–
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Things That I Used to Do
  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Scratch My Back
  • Magic Slim – Cold Hearted Woman
  • —–
  • Fred McDowell – You Gotta Move
  • Son House – Levee Camp Blues
  • Bukka White – Shake Em On Down
  • —–
  • Gary Clark Jr. – Grinder
  • Kirk Fletcher – Struggle For Grace
  • Marcus King – The Well
  • —–
  • Elmo Williams and Hezekiah Earley – Blue Jumped the Rabbit
  • Jeff Healey – Hoochie Coochie Man
  • R.L. Burnside – Someday Baby
  • —–
  • Georgia Healers – Automatic
  • Fatback Deluxe – Mercy
  • Breeze Kings – Coolin’ Out
  • —–
  • Beverly Guitar Watkins – Red Mama Blues
  • Eddie Tigner – Going Down Slow
  • Diane Durret – Blue Water
  • —–
  • Big Mama Thornton – Ball and Chain
  • Otis Rush – Hold That Train
  • Freddie King – I’m Tore Down
  • —–
  • Albert King – Laundromat Blues
  • Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe
  • Shirley Johnson – You’re Reckless