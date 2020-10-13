slow riot 10/12/20 — //secret oils, crucial venom\\ //brittle in the corner, robust\\
dsr lines — gamut
anna von hausswolff — all thoughts fly
kevin drumm — hitting the pavement
carl stone — auburn
j.g. biberkopf — transfiguration i: enlightenment
j.g. biberkopf — transfiguration ii: amplification
aindulmedir — wind-bitten
kali malone — litanic cloth wrung
eliane radigue, carol robinson — occam river i
gruntsplatter — the sour call of the gallows birds
gruntsplatter — the singular accidents of life
yoshio ojima — serene
phew — the very ears of morning
old tower — the silence beneath ancient grounds