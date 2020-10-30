Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, October 30th (“Metadata of the Dead II: FrankenData”) Episode 474
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_474.mp3
“Ace of Spades” by Motörhead
Interview with Robin Fay
File this set under BQ4261 .R36
“Secrets” by Mission of Burma
“The Ghost In You” by Robyn Hitchcock
Continued interview with Robin Fay
File this set under BD444 .M3
“Shed the World” by Lungfish
“Gone For Good” by Poison Idea
Continued interview with Robin Fay
File this set under BF1461 .R8
“Out Of Sight” by James Brown
“(There’s) Always Something There To Remind Me” by Sandie Shaw
“Don’t Think About My Death” by The Wood Brothers