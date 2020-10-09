Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Oct 9, “The Leiden Manifesto”, episode 473.
Hear the show at: http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_473.mp3
“Raspberry Beret” by Prince and the Revolution
Interview with Diana Hicks, Georgia Tech School of Public Policy
File this set under z669.8 .S34
“Not Good Enough” by Chain and the Gang
“Tell Me More” by the Palmettes
“Manifesto” by Slug (feat. Nafets and Chucky Black)
Continued interview with Diana Hicks
File this set under QC91 .I53
“Measurement” by Vacation Daze
“Calculated” by New Color
“Cheap Signals” by Soft Shadows
Continued interview with Diana Hicks
File this set under H62. R368
“I Never Knew” by the Avocados
“Are We Gonna Be Alright” by the Springfields
“Making it Right” by Remember Sports
“Looking for a Better Thing” by Ruby Velle and the Soulphonics