Friday Night Fish Fry 30Oct2020

Friday, October 30, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Julie Black – Spreadin’ The Blues
  • —–
  • Muddy Waters – Corrina Corrina
  • Buddy Guy – Stone Crazy
  • John Lee Hooker – Boogie Chillun
  • —–
  • The Mannish Boys – Too Tired
  • The Black Keys – Midnight in Her Eyes
  • Samantha Fish – Let’s Have Some Fun
  • Tail Dragger & Bob Corritore – Sugar Mama
  • —–
  • Howlin’ Wolf – Smokestack Lightnin’
  • Roy Buchanan – When a Guitar Plays the Blues
  • Tab Benoit – Muddy Bottom Blues
  • Sleepy John Estes – I’ll Be Glad When You’re Dead
  • —–
  • Mudcat – Get Your House in Order
  • Tinsley Ellis – In From the Cold
  • Delta Moon – Just Lucky I Guess
  • —–
  • Sean Costello – Jelly Roll
  • Wood Brothers – Postcards from Hell
  • Liz Melendez – Mercy
  • —–
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Walk a Long Time
  • Louisiana Red – Freight Train to Ride
  • Cedric Burnside – Hard to Stay Cool
  • —–
  • Charles Brown – Driftin Blues
  • Pinetop Perkins – Kansas City
  • Roosevelt Sykes – Hey Big Momma