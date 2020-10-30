Friday Night Fish Fry 30Oct2020
- Julie Black – Spreadin’ The Blues
- —–
- Muddy Waters – Corrina Corrina
- Buddy Guy – Stone Crazy
- John Lee Hooker – Boogie Chillun
- —–
- The Mannish Boys – Too Tired
- The Black Keys – Midnight in Her Eyes
- Samantha Fish – Let’s Have Some Fun
- Tail Dragger & Bob Corritore – Sugar Mama
- —–
- Howlin’ Wolf – Smokestack Lightnin’
- Roy Buchanan – When a Guitar Plays the Blues
- Tab Benoit – Muddy Bottom Blues
- Sleepy John Estes – I’ll Be Glad When You’re Dead
- —–
- Mudcat – Get Your House in Order
- Tinsley Ellis – In From the Cold
- Delta Moon – Just Lucky I Guess
- —–
- Sean Costello – Jelly Roll
- Wood Brothers – Postcards from Hell
- Liz Melendez – Mercy
- —–
- Lightnin Hopkins – Walk a Long Time
- Louisiana Red – Freight Train to Ride
- Cedric Burnside – Hard to Stay Cool
- —–
- Charles Brown – Driftin Blues
- Pinetop Perkins – Kansas City
- Roosevelt Sykes – Hey Big Momma