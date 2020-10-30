🕸🕷 Playlist for 54-46 10/29/20 Halloween Edition 🕷🕸
Thriller (feat. Mikey General and Spragga Benz) – Easy Star All-Stars, Spragga Benz, Mikey General
Vampire – 2002 Remaster – Peter Tosh
Devil Pickney – Sugar Minott
Ghost Dance – Prince Buster
Rotating Heads – The English Beat
MONSTER ROCK – Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra
Ghostfaced Killer – The Dead 60s
Chase The Devil – Max Romeo
Chase Vampire – Sancho
Burial Dub – Sly & Robbie
Ghost Of Frankenstein – Roots Radics
Shark Attack – Wailing Souls
That Very Night – Hollie Cook
The Vampire – King Horror
Armagideon Time – Willie Williams