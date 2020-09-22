slow riot 9/21/20 — erasing me?! reaction to know action no action to reaction. the fickle notion of object permanence
meitei — oiran ii
uboa — inside/outside
kashya — i spend the rest of the day thinking about her
white boy scream — bakunawa
neptunian maximalism — vajrabhairava: the summoning
neptunian maximalism — vajrabhairava: the rising
neptunian maximalism — vajrabhairava: the great wars of quaternary era against ego
regular citizen — beyond indigo
alan licht — remington khan
alan licht — the old victrola