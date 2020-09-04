Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday Sep 4 (“Nostalgia and Late Capitalism”) Episode 470

Friday, September 4, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_470.mp3

“Victoria” by the Kinks

Segment 1: Nostalgia and the Archives

File this set under HD9999.I492 R53
“Everything’s Ruined” by Faith No More

Segment 2: Libraries and Capitalism

File this set under Z21 .K6
“Surveyor” by Shellac
“Rich Man’s Dreams” by the Neo Boys

Segment 3: Inside Baseball

File this set under BF575.N6 S83
“Dancing Choose” by TV on the Radio
“Show Me Something Real” by the Turbo Fruits

“Where Have All The Good Times Gone?” by Van Halen

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on Friday, Sep 11th!