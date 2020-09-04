Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday Sep 4 (“Nostalgia and Late Capitalism”) Episode 470
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_470.mp3
“Victoria” by the Kinks
Segment 1: Nostalgia and the Archives
File this set under HD9999.I492 R53
“Everything’s Ruined” by Faith No More
Segment 2: Libraries and Capitalism
File this set under Z21 .K6
“Surveyor” by Shellac
“Rich Man’s Dreams” by the Neo Boys
Segment 3: Inside Baseball
File this set under BF575.N6 S83
“Dancing Choose” by TV on the Radio
“Show Me Something Real” by the Turbo Fruits
“Where Have All The Good Times Gone?” by Van Halen
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on Friday, Sep 11th!