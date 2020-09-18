Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday Sep 18 (“Doomscrolling”) Episode 471
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_471.mp3
“The Beat(en) Generation” by The The
Segment 1: What is doomscrolling?
File this set under E806 .B443
“Hard Times” by Paramore
“Dragging Me Down” by Habibi
Segment 2: Why are we doomscrolling?
File this set under BF637.M4
“Your Move/I’ve Seen All Good People” by Yes
Segment 3: How do we stop doomscrolling?
File this set under JF493.U6 A7
“Here Comes the Sun” (live 1971) by George Harrison
“Look Up!” by Patrice Rushen
“Everything’s Not Awesome” by the cast of Lego Movie 2.
