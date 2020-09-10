mountain breeze 09.09.2020 – soft sounds for a soft heart

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Reggie Slater

Mr. Tambourine Man” – Bob Dylan

“Alone” – Trampled by Turtles

When I Get Home” – Elizabeth Cotten

Toxicity” – Sasami

Fishing The Milkyway” – Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

“If You Need To, Keep Time on Me” – Fleet Foxes

“Darling Baby Doll” – Brotherkenzie

“Redesigning Women” – The High Women

“If I Go, I’m Goin” – Gregory Alan Isakov

“Little Lover” – The Barr Brothers

“Mornings” – Stelth Ulvang

“Come a Lady’s Dream” – Odetta

“Crescent St. Blues” – Jake Klar

 