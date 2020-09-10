mountain breeze 09.09.2020 – soft sounds for a soft heart
“Mr. Tambourine Man” – Bob Dylan
“Alone” – Trampled by Turtles
“When I Get Home” – Elizabeth Cotten
“Toxicity” – Sasami
“Fishing The Milkyway” – Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
“If You Need To, Keep Time on Me” – Fleet Foxes
“Darling Baby Doll” – Brotherkenzie
“Redesigning Women” – The High Women
“If I Go, I’m Goin” – Gregory Alan Isakov
“Little Lover” – The Barr Brothers
“Mornings” – Stelth Ulvang
“Come a Lady’s Dream” – Odetta
“Crescent St. Blues” – Jake Klar