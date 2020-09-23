Goldsoundz 9-22-20
Pictured: I Mean Us (source)
Stranger Sounding – Candle
Sparrows – Moon
Macabre Plaza – Before Love Was Lost
Slater – I Don’t Wanna Go Back
I Mean Us – 24 Years Old of You
Enno Chang – 就算我放棄了世界 (Never let me go.)
The Holydrug Couple – Valle de los Espejos
Shadow Community – Restless Song
Deerhoof – Midnight, the Stars and You
Froogy’s Groovies – Leave Me Be
Fade ‘Em All – Cargo
Johnny Goth – Can’t Get You out of My Head
Wishing – The World’s Most Broken Person
Osees, Thee Oh Sees – Canonpnr ’74
Motorama – Today and Everyday