Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday Aug 21 (“The Distant Reader”) Episode 469

Friday, August 21, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_469.mp3

“Bigger Picture” by the Murlocs
Interview with Eric Lease Morgan, librarian at University of Notre Dame

File this set under BH201 .C3

“Say Yes” by Coriky
“Came So Far For Beauty” by Leonard Cohen

Continued interview with Eric Lease Morgan

File this set under QA76.9.D343 K66

“Transmitting Live From Mars” by De La Soul
“U Got the Look” by Prince

Continued interview with Eric Lease Morgan

File this set under PA4025.A5

“One Chapter in the Book” by the Minutemmen
“Complete Works” by the Servants
“Holy Moly Me Oh My” by Mowbird

“Helen of Troy” by the Git Gone Boys

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on Friday, Aug 28th!