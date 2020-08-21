Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday Aug 21 (“The Distant Reader”) Episode 469
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_469.mp3
“Bigger Picture” by the Murlocs
Interview with Eric Lease Morgan, librarian at University of Notre Dame
File this set under BH201 .C3
“Say Yes” by Coriky
“Came So Far For Beauty” by Leonard Cohen
Continued interview with Eric Lease Morgan
File this set under QA76.9.D343 K66
“Transmitting Live From Mars” by De La Soul
“U Got the Look” by Prince
Continued interview with Eric Lease Morgan
File this set under PA4025.A5
“One Chapter in the Book” by the Minutemmen
“Complete Works” by the Servants
“Holy Moly Me Oh My” by Mowbird
“Helen of Troy” by the Git Gone Boys
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on Friday, Aug 28th!