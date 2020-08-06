Goldsoundz 08-04-20

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Mary Jiang


Pictured: Healing Potpourri (source)

Yazmin Lacey – Heaven
SE SO NEON – NAN CHUN
Insecure Men – Cliff Has Left the Building
ARTHUR – I Don’t Want To Talk To You

Healing Potpourri – Think About Us
Cities Aviv – Weight
Kaveh Kanes – Light Fright
Jockstrap  I Want Another Affair

Sharesprings  Pocketguides
Ana Frango Elétrico – Saudade
Jerry Paper – Slow Down, Buddy
Rocketship – I’m Lost WIthout You Here

O Terno, Shintaro Sakamoto, Devendra Banhart – Volta e Meia
Kero Kero Bonito – It’s Bugsnax!
Juan Wauters – Pasarla Bien
Twen – Soothsay

Column – Fruit
Omni – The Stranger