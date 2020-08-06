Goldsoundz 08-04-20
Pictured: Healing Potpourri (source)
Yazmin Lacey – Heaven
SE SO NEON – NAN CHUN
Insecure Men – Cliff Has Left the Building
ARTHUR – I Don’t Want To Talk To You
Healing Potpourri – Think About Us
Cities Aviv – Weight
Kaveh Kanes – Light Fright
Jockstrap – I Want Another Affair
Sharesprings – Pocketguides
Ana Frango Elétrico – Saudade
Jerry Paper – Slow Down, Buddy
Rocketship – I’m Lost WIthout You Here
O Terno, Shintaro Sakamoto, Devendra Banhart – Volta e Meia
Kero Kero Bonito – It’s Bugsnax!
Juan Wauters – Pasarla Bien
Twen – Soothsay
Column – Fruit
Omni – The Stranger