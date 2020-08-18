Girl Rock – August 18, 2020
“Good Apple” – Chloe Frances
“Calvaire” – spill tab
“Gleaming” – Emily Yacina
“Lady Bird” – Peach Face, Mandicimo
“Ghost Train” – Hotel Fiction
“Motorbike” – Sleepy Gonzales
“Weekend 4 the Girls” – Dreamgirl
“Bedhead” – Pip Blom
“Del Mar” – Alice Gray
“Snail” – BENEE
“Rooftop Dancing” – Sylvan Esso
“Friend” – Gracie Abrams
“Rob the Original” – Haley Blais
“Backyard Boy” – Claire Rosinkranz
“Teenage Blue” – Dreamgirl
“bon iver” – mxmtoon
“It’s a Moot Point” – Melanie Faye