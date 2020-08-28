54-46 Playlist for 8/27/20
John Holt – Police in Helicopter
Peter Tosh – Brand New Second Hand
Steel Pulse – Blues Dance Raid
Linval Thompson – Dread Are the Controller
Mikey Dread – Sunday School
Jimmy Cliff – The Harder They Come
Dawn Penn – Samfi Boy
Junior Reed – All Fruits Ripe
Yami Bolo – Isn’t She Lovely
Jackie Edwards – Welcome You Back Home
The Skatalites Laurel Aitken- In the Mood for Ska
The English Beat – What’s Your Best Thing
The Specials – Ghost Town
SRIRAJAH ROCKERS – Karma Sound System
Shabba Ranks – Pay Down Pon It