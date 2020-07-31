Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday July 31 (“Bodies on the Line”) Episode 468
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_468.mp3
“Character Zero” by Phish
Interview with Joshua Weitz, Professor of Biological Sciences at Georgia Tech
File this set under ZA3075 .R434
“Doctor My Eyes” by Jackson Browne
“Tu Doch Nicht So” by Carambolage
Continued interview with Joshua Weitz
File this set under HD61 .S625
“Air” by Talking Heads
“Stuck in the Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel
Continued interview with Joshua Weitz
File this set under RA643 .S52
“Red Beans and Rice” by Spearhead
“Stop Killing Me” by the Primitives
“Splendid Isolation” by the House Hunters
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on Friday, August 7th!