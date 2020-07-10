Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday July 10 (“Virtually Leading the Academic Library”) Episode 467
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_467.mp3
“Home” by the Vacations
Interview with Leslie Sharp, Dean of Libraries at Georgia Tech
File this set under RA653.5 .P365
“Follow Me” by Fabienne DelSol
“New world” by Tacocat
Interview with Elaine Westbrooks, Vice Provost of University Libraries & University Librarian at UNC-Chapel Hill
File this set under Z665 .L677
“When the Levee Breaks” by Kansas Joe & Memphis Minnie
“The Kitchen is Burning” by The Happening
Interview with Kaetrena Davis Kendrick, Dean of Dacus Library and Pettus Archives & Special Collections, Winthrop University.
File this set under ML3502.K6 K54
“All Day, All Night” by SHINee
“Step Up” by Miss A
“Things Got to Get Better” by Lyn Collins
