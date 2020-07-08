Girl Rock – July 7th 2020: Black Artist Special
“Friends” – Lil Halima
“use You” – AWA
“Falling Higher” – Gaidaa
“Love in Paradise” – MiDi KwaKwa
“Valentina” – Serena Isioma
“But There’s Still The Moon” – Tasha
“It’s a Moot Point” – Melanie Faye
“Every Woman” – Vagabon
“Vein” – Tora
“Half Full” – JGrrey
“I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” – Nicotine
“Hold You Tight” – Joya Mooi
“Easy Like Before” – Crystal Murray
“Trippin” – Martha Da’ro
“manOman” – Dua Saleh
“Company” – Dizzy Fae
“Hour We On” – AMA
“Dance Alone” – Tayla Pax
“John Cena” – Sho Madjozi
“Go Bananas” – Don Elektron, TT The Artist