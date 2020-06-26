Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday June 26 (“The Public Programming and Community Engagement Specialist”) Episode 466
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_466.mp3
“Ask the Angels” by The Distillers
Interview with Catherine Manci, the Public Programming and Community Engagement Specialist at the Georgia Tech Library
File this set under HF5384 .N58
“The New You” by Jenny Lewis
“A Menina Danca” by Novos Baianos
Continued interview with Catherine Manci
File this set under Q175.52.G7 Y46 2001
“Find me the Pulse of the Universe” by Laetitia Sadier [French, approximmately pronounced La-TISH-ee-ah SAHD-ee-eh]
“Fire” by Koko Taylor
Continued interview with Catherine Manci
File this set under Z675.U5 S83457
“Special People” by Betty Davis
“Miles” by Christelle Bofale
“Presence” by Brittany Howard
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on Friday, July 3rd!