Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday June 26 (“The Public Programming and Community Engagement Specialist”) Episode 466

Friday, June 26, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Charlie Bennett

“Ask the Angels” by The Distillers

Interview with Catherine Manci, the Public Programming and Community Engagement Specialist at the Georgia Tech Library

File this set under HF5384 .N58
“The New You” by Jenny Lewis
“A Menina Danca” by Novos Baianos

Continued interview with Catherine Manci

File this set under Q175.52.G7 Y46 2001
“Find me the Pulse of the Universe” by Laetitia Sadier [French, approximmately pronounced La-TISH-ee-ah SAHD-ee-eh]
“Fire” by Koko Taylor

Continued interview with Catherine Manci

File this set under Z675.U5 S83457
“Special People” by Betty Davis
“Miles” by Christelle Bofale

“Presence” by Brittany Howard

