Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday June 12 (“GLAM-orizing Your Travel Plans”) Episode 465
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_465.mp3
“Searching for a New Day” by Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings
Interview with Tamara Livingston, Executive Director of Museums, Archives and Rare Books at Kennesaw State University, Angela Stanley, Director of Georgia HomePLACE a division of the Georgia Public Library Services, and Cheryl Hargrove Director of Industry and Partner Relations for Explore Georgia, the tourism division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development
File this set under G156.5.H47 M35
“Light Flight” by Pentangle
“Radio Free Europe” by REM
Continued interview
File this set under AM9 .H37
“There’s a Break in the Road” by Betty Harris
“All the Way from Memphis” by Mott the Hoople
Continued interview
File this set under F287 .K54
“The Love Below (Intro)” by Outkast
“On the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe” by Johnny Mercer and the Pied Pipers
“Blue Sky” by the Allman Brothers Band
“Summertime Magic” by Childish Gambino
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks!