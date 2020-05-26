slow riot 5/25/20: mephistopheles atones; now, where will you fall? let’s welcome an influx of caprice.
yann tomita — vinyl beat of two turntables with cybernetics & bio-feedback
♥ julien ✡ — aerogel tv
lofty — bola sosa
bernard c. — les chants révolutionnaires part iii
etant donnes — sounvenez vous de mieux voiler dans le commencement ce que vous allez eclaircir ici
sadaf — apparition
chris watson — los mochis
laura luna — auroras
city & i.o. — anxiety object
v/vm — female pig herder
laddio bolocko — goat lips
maja s.k. ratkje — den sprættende bevægelse min fot gjør hver gang pulsen slår
schloss tegal — coital_affirmation_(artificial_coital_equipment_remix)
guenter schlienz — tape studies: presentation one: reel-to-reel & modular synthesizer
bruce hirdler — oh lord please forgive me now
hood — the weight EP