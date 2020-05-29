Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 29th (“Data Murmurations”) Episode 464

Friday, May 29, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_464.mp3

“Polaroids and Rope” by Nullsleep

Interview with Ben Fino-Radin

File this set under BX2267 .W5
“Little Bird” by the White Stripes
“Black Starling” by Pure Bathing Culture

Continued interview with Ben Fino-Radin

File this set under CD973.D3 B43
“Dead Museum” by Ulrika Spacek
“Stop Yelling in the Museum” by the I.L.Y.’s

Continued interview with Ben Fino-Radin

File this set under 50154 (LNS Catalog #)
“Whisper to a Scream (Birds Fly)” by the Icicle Works

“Living for the Future” by Angels One Five

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “Question My Authority” on June 5th!