Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 29th (“Data Murmurations”) Episode 464
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_464.mp3
“Polaroids and Rope” by Nullsleep
Interview with Ben Fino-Radin
File this set under BX2267 .W5
“Little Bird” by the White Stripes
“Black Starling” by Pure Bathing Culture
Continued interview with Ben Fino-Radin
File this set under CD973.D3 B43
“Dead Museum” by Ulrika Spacek
“Stop Yelling in the Museum” by the I.L.Y.’s
Continued interview with Ben Fino-Radin
File this set under 50154 (LNS Catalog #)
“Whisper to a Scream (Birds Fly)” by the Icicle Works
“Living for the Future” by Angels One Five
