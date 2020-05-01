Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 1st (“2020 AF”) Episode 462
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_462.mp3
“Raging in the Plague Age” by Les Savy Fav
File this set under RA643 .K393
“Down with Disease” by Phish
“Sick Sick Sick” by the Queens of the Stone Age
File this set under RM161 .D63
“Drumset” by Fiona Apple
“Ventilator Blues” by Mind the Gap
File this set under JC575 .K38
“Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
“Message in a Bottle” by the Police
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “Interplanetary File System” on May 8th!