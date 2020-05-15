Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 15th (“Open Syllabus”) Episode 463

Friday, May 15, 2020

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_463.mp3

“Into the Open” by the Heartless Bastards

Interview with Joe Karaganis

File this set under Z286.S37 S48
“In the Shadows” by The Stranglers

Continued interview with Joe Karaganis

File this set under GV14.5 .W6

“College Daze” by Board-man

“Syllabus Dot/Episode Rot” by the Whatever Brains

“Le Syllabus” by Dab Rozer

Continued interview with Joe Karaganis

File this set under QA519 .S65
“You Take the Dark Out of the Night” by Emitt Rhodes
“Sky Open Up” by the Watson Twins

“Man with an Open Heart” by King Crimson

