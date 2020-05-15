Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, May 15th (“Open Syllabus”) Episode 463
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_463.mp3
“Into the Open” by the Heartless Bastards
Interview with Joe Karaganis
File this set under Z286.S37 S48
“In the Shadows” by The Stranglers
Continued interview with Joe Karaganis
File this set under GV14.5 .W6
“College Daze” by Board-man
“Syllabus Dot/Episode Rot” by the Whatever Brains
“Le Syllabus” by Dab Rozer
Continued interview with Joe Karaganis
File this set under QA519 .S65
“You Take the Dark Out of the Night” by Emitt Rhodes
“Sky Open Up” by the Watson Twins
“Man with an Open Heart” by King Crimson
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “An Archive of Planet Earth” on May 22nd!