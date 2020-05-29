54-46 Playlist – 5/28/2020 (Ben’s Farewell Show)
Sugar Minott – Tune In
The Scientist – Seconds Away
John Holt – The Girl From Ipanema
Dread Squad – Clean Up
The English Beat – She’s Going
The Toasters – 2 Tone Army
The Porkers – Chemical Imbalance
The Skatalites – Funkey Funkey Reggay
Madness – House of Fun
Sister Nancy – Bam Bam
Phyllis Dillon – You’re Like Heaven to Me
Dennis Bovell – Lovers Rock
Marcia Griffiths – Feel Like Jumping
Cool Down the Pace – Gregory Isaacs
The Meditations – Rootsman Party
Toots and the Maytals – 54-46 Was my Number