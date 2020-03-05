Sounds of Saturn )( ep.91
Alex Danilov – Deep S
Tortoise – Wait
Craig Leon – Standing Crosswise in the Square
James Ferraro – Unknown Visitors [excerpt]
John Hollenbeck’s The Claudia Quartet – Visions of Claudia
The Last Electro-Acoustic Space Jazz & Percussion Ensemble – Mystic Voyage (for Roy Ayers)
Flora Purim – Stories to Tell
Girma Beyene, Akale Wube – Muziqawi Silt
The Bahama Soul Club + Kojato – Afro Shigida
Phoebe Snow – No Show Tonight
Craig Leon’s “Anthology of Interplanetary Folk Music Vol. 2” album art