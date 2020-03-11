sounds of saturn 82: big ears memorial show :'(
our favorite music festival was cancelled today due to covid-19. tonight, we honor the memory of big ears by playing songs we wish we could have seen live in a few weeks.
Terry Riley – Anthem of the Trinity
The Necks – Overhear
Anthony Braxton – 106C triadic spiral
👂👂👂👂👂👂👂👂👂👂👂👂👂👂👂👂👂👂👂👂👂
Blacks’ Myths – No Escape
Nadah El Shazly – Palmyra
Areni Agbabian, Nicolas Stocker – Yearning
Jeff Parker – Max Brown
Sonja LaBianca – For Asger
Fennesz – We Trigger the Sun
RIP Big Ears 2020. Gone but not forgotten.