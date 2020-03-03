slow riot 3/2/20 — stay a while and listen! drone riot!

Monday, March 2, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Jordan Hilsman
          1. tal mahal travellers — between 7:50 – 8:05 pm
          2. the bulgarian voices – angelite — fly, fly my sadness
          3. boris — feedbacker, pt. 2
          4. throbbing gristle — slug bait – live at the i.c.a. london
          5. takehisa kosugi — mano dharma ’74
            SLOW RIOT SLOW RIOT SLOW RIOT SLOW RIOT
          6. be at peace with yourself – bilthe field
          7. wise blood – geese remix
          8. reversal – prescott 
          9. the reiki healer from county down – david holmes, steve jones
          10. rubberised – prescott
          11. wardad – championlover
          12. sky prince – championlover
          13. going for gold – championlover