slow riot 3/2/20 — stay a while and listen! drone riot!
- tal mahal travellers — between 7:50 – 8:05 pm
- the bulgarian voices – angelite — fly, fly my sadness
- boris — feedbacker, pt. 2
- throbbing gristle — slug bait – live at the i.c.a. london
- takehisa kosugi — mano dharma ’74
- be at peace with yourself – bilthe field
- wise blood – geese remix
- reversal – prescott
- the reiki healer from county down – david holmes, steve jones
- rubberised – prescott
- wardad – championlover
- sky prince – championlover
- going for gold – championlover
