Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 13th (“Artist-in-Residence”) Episode 461
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_461.mp3
“Priority Change” by Oso Oso
Interview with Kevin Titzer
File this set under NA5561
“Beautiful Pictures” by Fatal Microbes
“DIY” by Peter Gabriel
Continued interview with Kevin Titzer
File this set under Anish Kapoor’s magic bean
“Put Your Hand Inside the Puppet Head” by They Might Be Giants
“Paris C’est Toi” by the Shebrews
Continued interview with Kevin Titzer
File this set under NX798 .A20
“Chariots of Garbage” by Sam Gas Can
“Left Handed” by Lali Puna
“Conceptual” by Wet Fruit
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “Our Catalogs, Ourselves” on March 20th!