Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 13th (“Artist-in-Residence”) Episode 461

Friday, March 13, 2020 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_461.mp3

“Priority Change” by Oso Oso

Interview with Kevin Titzer

File this set under NA5561
“Beautiful Pictures” by Fatal Microbes
“DIY” by Peter Gabriel

Continued interview with Kevin Titzer

File this set under Anish Kapoor’s magic bean
“Put Your Hand Inside the Puppet Head” by They Might Be Giants
“Paris C’est Toi” by the Shebrews

Continued interview with Kevin Titzer

File this set under NX798 .A20
“Chariots of Garbage” by Sam Gas Can
“Left Handed” by Lali Puna

“Conceptual” by Wet Fruit

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “Our Catalogs, Ourselves” on March 20th!