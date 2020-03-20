54-46 Playlist 03/19/2020 (Spring Break Edition)
Nattali Rize & Notis – Midnight Remedy
Sugar Minott – The Devil is After Me
Steel Pulse – Soul of My Soul (Dub of My Dub)
The Specials – No Big Deal
The English Beat – Hands Off…She’s Mine
The Skatalites – Scandal Ska
The Duppies – Ghost of San Juan Hill Re-Haunted
Big Mountain – Llena Mi Vida
10 ft. Ganja Plant – Bass Chalice
Rita Marley – Fussin’ and Fighting
Soul Agent and the Soul Defenders – Popcorn Reggae
Prince Alla – Gold Diver
Groundation – Fourth Dimension