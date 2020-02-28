Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 28th (“Open as a Process”) Episode 460
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_460.mp3
“Priority Change” by Oso Oso
Interview with Simon Bowie, Kevin Sanders, and Emily Nunn
File this set under HB95 .C344
“Competing With the Till” by the Evens
“Facility of Parasitism” by Guttersnipe
Continued interview with Simon Bowie, Kevin Sanders, and Emily Nunn
File this set under LB2336 .S66
“In a Rut” by the Ruts
“If the Kids are United” by Sham 69
Continued interview with Simon Bowie, Kevin Sanders, and Emily Nunn
File this set under JK1881 .N357
“Which Side Are You On?” by Code Moral
“Just Another Beautiful Story” by Regurgitator
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “Open Access and Its Enemies” on March 6th!