Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 21st (“From Embedded To Rooted”) Episode 459

Friday, February 21, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_459.mp3

“Rooted” by Act Normal

File this set under Z675.U5 E453
“Got the Time” by Anthrax
“Time Travelling Blues” by Ghost Cousin

File this set under ZA3075 .H36 2012
“Meu Ego” by Nara Leao with Erasmo Carlos
“I Can’t Dance” by Gram Parsons with Emmylou Harris

File this set under PS1470 .C3
“The Mess We’re In” by PJ Harvey featuring Thom Yorke
“The Shape I’m In” by the Band

“Good Combination” by Sonny & Cher

