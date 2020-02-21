Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 21st (“From Embedded To Rooted”) Episode 459
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_459.mp3
“Rooted” by Act Normal
File this set under Z675.U5 E453
“Got the Time” by Anthrax
“Time Travelling Blues” by Ghost Cousin
File this set under ZA3075 .H36 2012
“Meu Ego” by Nara Leao with Erasmo Carlos
“I Can’t Dance” by Gram Parsons with Emmylou Harris
File this set under PS1470 .C3
“The Mess We’re In” by PJ Harvey featuring Thom Yorke
“The Shape I’m In” by the Band
“Good Combination” by Sonny & Cher
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Open As A Process” on February 28th!