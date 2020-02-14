Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 14th (“Multimodal Information Literacy”) Episode 458
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_458.mp3
“Stories We Tell Ourselves about Ourselves” by Supermoon
File this set under P96.M4 P68
“Pulse” by the Psychedelic Furs
“Naked Eye” by Luscious Jackson
File this set under LC149 .H29
“She’s not There” by the Zombies
“Binary” by Kazino
File this set under PZ7.7.C64
“The Devil’s Radio” by Robyn Hitchcock
“Star Power” by Sonic Youth
“Synchronicity I” by the Police
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “From Embedded to Rooted ” on February 21st!