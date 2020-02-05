Crush #124

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 | Posted in Crush, Playlists by Cristina Baker

“Can Little Birds Remember?” – For Tracy Hyde
“Shall We Dance?” – Plastic Girl in Closet
“Blue Swirl” – softsurf
“Giggle and Blush” – Seaside

“A Flower Of The Ground” – Seventeen Years Old and Berlin Wall
“Last Song” – CQ
“Vanish Into the Air” – Forsaken Autumn
“Landscape of green lakeside” – Plant cell, ​Liélla

“Ferris Wheel Blackout” – Rumskib
“Last Night’s Haze” – Star Horse

“White Seal (Shell & Spine)” – Candy Claws
“Fell in Love (At the Water)” – Candy Claws
“Excuse”  – She Her Her Hers

“TOKYO” – COLLAPSE