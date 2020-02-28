54-46 Playlist – 02/27/2020

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Gregory Isaacs - Red Roses for Gregory
Dennis Bovell – Lovers Rock
Marcia Griffifths – Feel Like Jumping
Janet Kay – For the Good Times
Bob Marley & the Wailers – Waiting in Vain

The English Beat – What’s Your Best Thing?
The Specials – Gangsters
Skinnerbox – Move Like You’re Gone
Laurel Aitken – Mary Don’t You Weep

Toots and the Maytals – Beautiful Woman
Gregory Isaacs – All I Need Is You
Don Carlos – Lazer Beam
Big Mountain – Lick It Up
Lone Ranger – Apprentice Dentist

Little John – Ain’t No Woman
Burning Spear – Peace
The Ethiopians – Train to Skaville

Ovationz – Shy Girl