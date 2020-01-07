slow riot 1/6/20 — the, first, last, andinbetween
jon hassell — dreaming
breathe blow burn — kyrie
pedestrian deposit — what can’t be given
pinkcourtesyphone — tears of modernism
ana roxanne — i’m every sparkly woman
she spread sorrow — crushed on the pillow
daniel wohl — dream sequence
tafese tesfaye — wodadje wodadje
strië — perpetual journey
yuko imada — untitled (years slipped past)
yoshiaki ochi — ear dreamin’
andrew bernstein – boogie woogie phase
a pact between strangers – intro + untitled
sonnov – shushvyxpe
unknown form – cracked lens
baxter – the angel of bethesda
wings of an angel – our invisible intimate chains are like the coercive anthropomorphism of a localnet artificial intelligence
eartheater – preservation