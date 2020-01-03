Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 3rd (“In the Year 2020”) Episode 452
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_451.mp3
“New Year” by the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
File this set under GT4905 .R38
“New Year” by the Breeders
“Yonder Comes Day (New Year Shout)” by Bessie Jones
File this set underBJ1581.2 .S16
“This Year” by The Mountain Goats
“Last Year” by Best Coast
File this set under BF1861 .B27
“Maybe Next Year I Won’t Be Such a Loser” by Brazilian Money
“Plague of Frogs” by Lake of Dracula
“Optimism Is Its Own Reward” by Barbara Manning with the Original Artists
“Tomorrow” by Ofege
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “When Did Efficiency Become the End Goal?” on January 10th!