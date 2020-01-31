Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 31st (“#DoNoHarm”) Episode 456
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_456.mp3
“Deep Dark Secret” by Dee Dee Sharp
Interview with Robin Fay
File this set under QA76.9.A25 D35
“Me in Glue” by Tough Age
“Take the Time Be Yourself” by the Bram Rigg Set
“Categorized” by YDI (pronounced Why Die)
Continued interview with Robin Fay
File this set under LB1027.3 .N45
“Mad Doctor” by the Pee Chees
“Not Harmless” by Laura Gibson
“Secret Surprise” by Joanna Gruesome
Continued interview with Robin Fay
File this set under JC571 .L555
“Future Me Hates Me” by the Beths
“Locomotive Breath” by Jethro Tull
“Back to the Castle” by Monotony
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Libraries as Convivial Spaces” on February 7th!