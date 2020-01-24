Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 24th (“Ten Years, Man! TEN YEARS”) Episode 455
“Salad Days” by Mac DeMarco
Interview with Richard Poynder
File this set under PN2093 .C64
“Happy Birthday” by Altered Images
“Moonlight on Vermont” by Captain Beefheart
Continued interview with Richard Poynder
File this set under HE9711 .U5A5
“Don’t Be Ashamed of Your Age” by Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys
“You’re Better than Ever” by the Illuminati Hotties
“You Turn Me On I’m a Radio” by Joni Mitchell
File this set under Z682 .T6
“7 Times Around the Sun” by the Jim Jones Revue
“Pressure Drop” by Toots and the Maytals
“Left of the Dial” by the Replacements
