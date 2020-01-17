Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 17th (“The Rise of Populism and the Fall(?) of Open Access”) Episode 454
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_454.mp3
“That’s How I Escaped My Certain Fate” by Mission of Burma
Interview with Richard Poynder
File this set under HG529 .C93
“Too Much of Nothing” by Peter, Paul and Mary
“Cindy Tells Me” by Brian Eno
Continued interview with Richard Poynder
File this set under HB72 .S257
“Your Head is Reeling” by Ultimate Spinach
“Without Blinking” by Superchunk
Continued interview with Richard Poynder
File this set under PZ4.B4572
“Jawbone” by Midnight Plus One
“Fangs” by Toward Space
“Limelight” by Rush
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Ten Years, Man! TEN YEARS” on January 24th!