Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 17th (“The Rise of Populism and the Fall(?) of Open Access”) Episode 454

Friday, January 17, 2020 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_454.mp3

“That’s How I Escaped My Certain Fate” by Mission of Burma

Interview with Richard Poynder

File this set under HG529 .C93
“Too Much of Nothing” by Peter, Paul and Mary
“Cindy Tells Me” by Brian Eno

Continued interview with Richard Poynder

File this set under HB72 .S257
“Your Head is Reeling” by Ultimate Spinach
“Without Blinking” by Superchunk

Continued interview with Richard Poynder

File this set under PZ4.B4572
“Jawbone” by Midnight Plus One
“Fangs” by Toward Space

“Limelight” by Rush

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Ten Years, Man! TEN YEARS” on January 24th!