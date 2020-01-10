Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 10th (“When Did Efficiency Become The End Goal?”) Episode 453
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_453.mp3
“Depth Charge Ethel” by Grinderman
File this set under HG221 .I524
“Hooray for Money” by the Cleveland Steamers
“Paper Money” by Soulsavers
File this set under T55.9 .T377
“Contract” by Gang of Four
“Where Da Money Go?” by the Jim Jones Revue
File this set under BD638 .S526
“Don’t Waste My Time” by the Daughters of Eve
“Time Goes By So Slow” by the Distractions
“Sunday Morning” by Margo Guryan
“Time and Money” by the Meat Puppets
