Goldsoundz 1-21-20
Pictured: Ana Frango Eléctrico (source)
B Boys – Can’t Stand It
Flasher – Business Unusual
Sixth June – Vodi Me
Allah-Las – Roco Ono
Club Kuru – Cherry Bloom
Jerry Paper – Huge Laughs
SASSY 009 – Okay
The Garden – Clench To Stay Awake
Early Sans – Ballad of Mary Drone
Good Doom – Ongoing Leisure Revolution
Morgan Delt – Some Sunsick Day
Ana Frango Eléctrico – No Bico de Mamilo
BOYO – I Want You to Notice
The Shanghai Restoration Project – Soft Diamond
Biche – Le déclin
Beach Fossils – Crashed Out