Goldsoundz 01-28-20

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Hayden Zelle

Pictured: Hotel Lux (source)

as i say – Dream, Ivory feat. rachel roth
Hydrocodone – Cuco
Sorry – More
Dry Cleaning – Spoils

Working Men’s Club – Teeth
FEET – Ad Blue
stmartiins – Saw The Moon
Hotel Lux – Tabloid Newspaper

Shintaro Sakamoto – グッド・ラック (Good Luck)
Travis Tretzer – U Should Know
Nana Grizol – Bright Cloud
Earth Dad – Running

Little Big League – My Very Own You
Astronauts, etc. – Stray Observations
Bby Carrots – Paradise Hotel
Sport Coach – Geography

L’infonie – J’ai perdu 15 cents dans le nez froid d’un ange bronzé
Epilogio – Canción para Solsitos