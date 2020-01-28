Goldsoundz 01-28-20
Pictured: Hotel Lux (source)
as i say – Dream, Ivory feat. rachel roth
Hydrocodone – Cuco
Sorry – More
Dry Cleaning – Spoils
Working Men’s Club – Teeth
FEET – Ad Blue
stmartiins – Saw The Moon
Hotel Lux – Tabloid Newspaper
Shintaro Sakamoto – グッド・ラック (Good Luck)
Travis Tretzer – U Should Know
Nana Grizol – Bright Cloud
Earth Dad – Running
Little Big League – My Very Own You
Astronauts, etc. – Stray Observations
Bby Carrots – Paradise Hotel
Sport Coach – Geography
L’infonie – J’ai perdu 15 cents dans le nez froid d’un ange bronzé
Epilogio – Canción para Solsitos