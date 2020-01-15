Girl Rock – January 14th, 2020
“There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” – Dum Dum Girls
“Politics!” – Girls At Our Best!
“Go Away” – Strawberry Switchblade
“Tibet” – Rose McDowall
“Baby’s Going Underground” – Helium
“Another Dimension” – Ex Hex
“Modern Girl” – Sleater-Kinney
“Babies Are a Lie” – Pip Blom
“Battle Lines” – Kero Kero Bonito
“A Screw Fell from His Head” – Spud Cannon
“Bite the Bit” – Honeybutter
“Sick in the Head” – Indigo de Souza
“Incoherent Love Songs” – P.S. Eliot
“Far Rockaway” – The Childlike Empress