Friday Night Fish Fry 1/17/2020
- Joe Louis Walker – Hellfire
- —–
- Albert King, Stevie Ray Vaughan – Stormy Monday
- The Black Keys – Grown So Ugly
- Albert Collins – Honey Hush
- —–
- J.B. Hutto – I Feel So Good
- Big Bill Morganfield – Mellow Chick Swing
- L.A. Blues Alliance – Death Letter
- —–
- Neal Pattman – Catfish Blues
- Jimmy Dawkins – Feel So Bad
- Memphis Slim – Steppin’ Out
- Buddy Guy – She’s Nineteen Years Old
- —–
- Sean Costello – Double Trouble
- The Cazanovas – Borrowed Time
- Lola – Back Door
- —–
- The Wood Brothers – Postcards From Hell
- Joe McGuinness – Hellhounds Blues
- Buddy Moss – Red River
- —–
- Muddy Waters – Howling Wolf
- Lightnin Hopkins – Found My Baby Cryin’
- R.L. Burnside – Poor Boy
- —–
- Otis Rush – I Can’t Quit You Baby
- Howlin Wolf – I’ve Got a Woman