Friday Night Fish Fry 1/17/2020

Friday, January 17, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Joe Louis Walker – Hellfire
  • —–
  • Albert King, Stevie Ray Vaughan – Stormy Monday
  • The Black Keys – Grown So Ugly
  • Albert Collins – Honey Hush
  • —–
  • J.B. Hutto – I Feel So Good
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Mellow Chick Swing
  • L.A. Blues Alliance – Death Letter
  • —–
  • Neal Pattman – Catfish Blues
  • Jimmy Dawkins – Feel So Bad
  • Memphis Slim – Steppin’ Out
  • Buddy Guy – She’s Nineteen Years Old
  • —–
  • Sean Costello – Double Trouble
  • The Cazanovas – Borrowed Time
  • Lola – Back Door
  • —–
  • The Wood Brothers – Postcards From Hell
  • Joe McGuinness – Hellhounds Blues
  • Buddy Moss – Red River
  • —–
  • Muddy Waters – Howling Wolf
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Found My Baby Cryin’
  • R.L. Burnside – Poor Boy
  • —–
  • Otis Rush – I Can’t Quit You Baby
  • Howlin Wolf – I’ve Got a Woman

 

 

 

 

 

 

 