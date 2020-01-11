Friday Night Fish Fry 1/10/2020
- Julie Black – Spreading The Blues
- —–
- The Mannish Boys – Hittin’ the Groove
- R.L. Burnside – Miss Maybelle
- Louisiana Red – Red’s Hobo Blues
- —–
- Eden Brent – Ain’t Got No Troubles
- Pinetop Perkins – Hoochie Coochie Man
- Skip James – All Night Long
- —–
- Roy Buchanan – Wayfaring Pilgrim
- Carey Bell – Heartaches and Pains
- Junior Wells – Hoodoo Man
- Gary Clark Jr. – When My Train Pulls In
- —–
- Sean Chambers – Ten Til Midnight
- The Georgia Healers – Automatic
- Tinsley Ellis – Double Eyed Whammy
- —–
- The Martans – Keep It Moving
- The Breeze Kings – Going To Decatur
- Eddie Tigner – Going Down Slow
- —–
- Robert Jr. Lockwood – Kind Hearted Woman Blues
- Scott Morgan – Mississippi Delta
- Cephas and Wiggins – Sick Bed Blues
- —–
- Zuzu Bolton – Blues In the Dark
- Champion Jack Dupree – Big Leg Emma