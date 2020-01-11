Friday Night Fish Fry 1/10/2020

Friday, January 10, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Julie Black – Spreading The Blues
  • —–
  • The Mannish Boys – Hittin’ the Groove
  • R.L. Burnside – Miss Maybelle
  • Louisiana Red – Red’s Hobo Blues
  • —–
  • Eden Brent – Ain’t Got No Troubles
  • Pinetop Perkins – Hoochie Coochie Man
  • Skip James – All Night Long
  • —–
  • Roy Buchanan – Wayfaring Pilgrim
  • Carey Bell – Heartaches and Pains
  • Junior Wells – Hoodoo Man
  • Gary Clark Jr. – When My Train Pulls In
  • —–
  • Sean Chambers – Ten Til Midnight
  • The Georgia Healers – Automatic
  • Tinsley Ellis – Double Eyed Whammy
  • —–
  • The Martans – Keep It Moving
  • The Breeze Kings – Going To Decatur
  • Eddie Tigner – Going Down Slow
  • —–
  • Robert Jr. Lockwood – Kind Hearted Woman Blues
  • Scott Morgan – Mississippi Delta
  • Cephas and Wiggins – Sick Bed Blues
  • —–
  • Zuzu Bolton – Blues In the Dark
  • Champion Jack Dupree – Big Leg Emma

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 