Friday Night Fish Fry 1/03/2019

Friday, January 3, 2020 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Hector Anchondo – Black Magic Woman
  • —–
  • Albert Collins – A Good Fool Is Hard to Find
  • Joe Bonamassa – You Upset Me Baby
  • Tab Benoit – Medicine
  • —–
  • Buddy Guy and Junior Wells – Cut You Loose
  • John Lee Hooker – Big Boss Lady
  • Muddy Waters – Caldonia
  • —–
  • Magic Slim – Chickenheads
  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Feelin Good
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – Texas Flood
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – If You Change Your Mind
  • —–
  • Delta Moon – You Don’t Have to Go
  • The Cazanovas – Cryin’ Time
  • Mudcat – Rattlesnake
  • —–
  • Liz Melendez – Mercy
  • Bill Sheffield – Hey Romeo
  • Fatback Deluxe – She Suites Me to a Tee
  • —–
  • Furry Lewis – On The Road Again
  • Sleepy John Estes – Needmore Blues
  • Son House – John The Revelator
  • —–
  • Sugaray Rayford – Take It To The Bank
  • T-model Ford – 44 Blues
  • Nick Moss – Politician

 

 

 

 

 

 

 