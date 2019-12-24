slow riot 12/23/19 — oh fie dokey
melt banana – white christmas
secret chiefs 3 – i saw mommy kissing santa claus
seagull screaming kiss her kiss her – here comes santa claus
gastr del sol – the bells of st. mary
hair stylistics – sleigh ride
sxoxbx – parade of the wooden soldiers
god is my co-pilot – marshmallow world
merzbow – silent night
caeto moon – silent night
gsstoak – jingle bells
geraldo chimera – 6 minutes, 5 golden rings
sufjan stevens – christmas unicorn
john fahey – joy to the world
SLOW CHRISTMAS MERRY RIOT MERRY CHRISTMAS SLOW RIOT SLOW CHRISTMAS MERRY RIOT
hair police — intrinsic to the execution
hal hutchinson — metalwork installation i
controlled bleeding — swallowing scrap metal no. 9
pedestrian deposit — you can’t help me
facialmess — just let me have my moment
jason crumer — walk with me
kjostad — boreal (cutting into the roots of the timber)
john wiese — ps2